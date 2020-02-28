Cultural Festivals

With Richmond’s rich cultural diversity comes almost monthly festivals and events where families can enjoy the food, art and history of another culture. Kick off spring with Church Hill's Irish Festival, watch garden floats downtown at the ¿Qué Pasa? Festival or indulge in some schnitzel and a Warsteiner at Oktoberfest. Here's a sampling of cultural celebrations sure to enrich, enlighten and entertain.

× Expand Photo by Adam DuBrueler

March 21-22

Vendors from around the country bring traditional Irish food, clothing and jewelry, and St. Patrick’s Catholic Church serves its special Irish surprise dish. Saturday features a two-block parade. No pets allowed. $5 donation suggested. St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

× Expand Photo courtesy Virginia Hispanic Chamber

May 2

The annual Cinco de Mayo celebration hosted by the Virginia Hispanic Chamber showcases more than 100 Latino food vendors and businesses, as well as floating garden boats decorated by the Mexican Embassy. Free. Canal Walk and Virginia Street.

May 15-17

The 36th annual Lebanese Food Festival brings together more than four generations of Lebanese families to offer authentic foods and dance performances, as well as beers and wines from Lebanon. Parking is free in nearby lots. Free. St. Anthony’s Maronite Catholic Church.

May 28-31

This festival offers a variety of traditional Greek foods, along with dance performances and tours of the cathedral. A drive-through opens on Thursday and Friday for picking up a bite to eat on the go. Street parking is available around the church. Free. Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

June 13

The Adopt Haiti Project hosts a festival with live music and food vendors supporting Haitians around Virginia. Proceeds from last year’s festival sent 10 local children to camp, and this year there are hopes to send more. Parking is free and available at the park. Free. Dorey Park.

× Expand Photo by Jay Paul

June 19-21

Blending together history and contemporary discussions, this celebration features speakers, performances and family activities to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in America.

× Expand Photo courtesy the Filipino Festival

Aug. 7-8

With more than 20,000 visitors and 600 volunteers last year, this festival offers authentic Filipino foods such as lumpia, lechon and pancit, as well as nonstop live music and dance performances. Saturday boasts a 1-mile kids’ run, plus inflatables, face painting and crafts. Parking is free and available in nearby lots. Free. Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

Sept. 11-13

The 62nd annual Armenian Food Festival, famous for its Hye Burger, features live music and dance from the St. James Dance Ensemble. Street parking is available. Free. St. James Armenian Church.

Oct. 2-3

Now in its 52nd year, Richmond Oktoberfest serves up authentic German food and beer, as well as party band Die Lustigen Almdudler and the ACCA Temple (Shrine) Sauerkrauts German band. $12 to $15. Richmond Raceway Complex.