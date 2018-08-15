Fine Crystal

Photo courtesy Gayle Enterprises Inc.
She may be best known for her 1977 crossover hit, “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue,” but country songbird Crystal Gayle is anything but a one-hit wonder. The recent Grand Ole Opry inductee — Loretta Lynn’s little sister — has scored nearly 20 No. 1 country-radio smashes, and over the years her delicate, middle-of-the-road style has matched up right purty with a slew of distinctive male voices, from Eddie Rabbit to Donovan to Tom Waits. She can also really sell a torch ballad, like the exquisite “Talking in Your Sleep.”
Feel the glow when Crystal Gayle performs two shows at the Beacon Theatre in Hopewell on Aug. 18. 1:15 and 6:45 p.m.
$40 to $85. 401 N. Main St.
804-446-3457 or thebeacontheatreva.com