Cardio Criminal

× Expand Photo by Jason Collins

“Crimes of the Heart” tells the story of three sisters in Hazlehurst, Mississippi, after their lives fall apart. Their grandfather, who raised the girls in the aftermath of their father’s disappearance and their mother’s suicide, is near death in a coma. The sisters, Lenny, Meg and Babe, each navigate their problems with humor and wit, showing how siblings can rely on one another to battle life’s circumstances.

This touching play, which won the 1981 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award, is produced by the Virginia Repertory Theatre and will be onstage at Hanover Tavern through Aug. 26.

$42. 13181 Hanover Courthouse Road.

804-282-2620 or varep.org