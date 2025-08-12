Listen to the Land

× 1 of 2 Expand Artist Lily Cox-Richard × 2 of 2 Expand “Attila Cataract Your Source at the Feet of the Green Peaks Will End up in the Great Sea Blue Abyss We Drowned in the Tidal Tears of the Moon” by Julien Creuzet Prev Next

The Institute for Contemporary Art at Virginia Commonwealth University is opening two new exhibitions that showcase nature as an arena for reflection: “Attila Cataract Your Source at the Feet of the Green Peaks Will End up in the Great Sea Blue Abyss We Drowned in the Tidal Tears of the Moon” by Julien Creuzet and “Disquiet in the Sand” by Lily Cox-Richard. Each showcase offers interactive ecological exploration in concert with art.

“Both artists use sensory-rich installations to reveal how land and water become carriers of cultural, political and emotional histories,” says interim Head Curator Amber Esseiva. “[Attendees will] encounter glowing scrying mirrors, suspended sculptures and a surreal, underwater-like space.”

These free exhibits will be on view from Aug. 15 through Feb. 22, 2026. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.

icavcu.org