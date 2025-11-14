Designer Access

× 1 of 3 Expand (Photo Janpim Wolf) × 2 of 3 Expand (Photo Janpim Wolf) × 3 of 3 Expand (Photo Janpim Wolf) Prev Next

Back for its 61st year, the Visual Arts Center of Richmond’s Craft + Design show brings more than 170 artists from across the nation together to Main Street Station, Nov. 21-23. This museum-quality showcase highlights artisans who specialize in a variety of mediums, from painting and fiber arts to glass-blowing and ceramics. Attendees can score handcrafted items including jewelry, home decor, clothing, sculpture and more.

This year’s featured artist is Yeonsoo Kim. Based in New Hampshire, Kim is originally from Haenam, South Korea, and his signature ceramic vessels blend traditional Korean techniques with his lifelong love of drawing to create functional pieces.

General admission is $15. Rise + Shine early-bird shopping tickets are $65. Patron’s Pass packages, which include a preview party, early access and entry to the patrons’ lounge, start at $125.

craftanddesignrva.com