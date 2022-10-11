Early Designs

× Expand Photo courtesy Sarah Djarnie-Brown

The Visual Arts Center of Richmond’s annual Craft + Design show arrives early this year to better allow for in-person participation and ahead of the potential season of sniffles. The 58th annual event runs Oct. 14-16 at Main Street Station and showcases the work of more than 150 artists from around the country. This year’s featured artist is Brooklyn-based doll maker Sarah Djarnie-Brown. At the Sunday Rise + Shine Brunch, presented by Carole and Marcus Weinstein, the featured speaker is artist and designer Susan Hable.

Tickets are $10 to $65.

craftanddesignrva.com