Connected by Light

Walk through avenues of twinkling lights under the night sky at the annual Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. In addition to the usual wide and colorful array of light displays, new this year is the Poems of Positivity installation from Orlosky Studio. Featuring 10 sculptural towers lit from the inside using LED strip lights, it’s composed of hundreds of illuminated responses from social media regarding things that make people feel positive. Refreshments including hot chocolate and s’mores will also be available. Tickets are $5 to $18. GardenFest is open from 4 to 10 p.m. through Jan. 9, except Dec. 24-25.

lewisginter.org