Reverberation

× 1 of 2 Expand Image courtesy Conflux Theater × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Richard Finkelstein Prev Next

“Everyone is looking for a place to escape, to find joy,” says Miguel Perez, artistic director of Conflux Dance Theater. He hopes that’s what people will experience when the dance company presents “Resonance” at the Grace Street Theater Dec. 5 and 6.

The performances are designed to bring people together through art and demonstrate harmony and shared purpose. “Resonance” features six works, including a duet by Perez and a collaboration with his dancers, and pieces from guest artists Norbert De La Cruz III, Stephanie Martinez, Luca Francesco Renzi, Mike Tyus and Yusha Sorzano. The program highlights the unique voices of the choreographers.

Perez wants the audience to come away with a sense of delight, pride and representation. “[‘Resonance’] reminds us that we’re all on a journey toward understanding and connection, especially in a time when many feel disconnected,” he says.

Tickets are $40.

confluxdancetheater.org