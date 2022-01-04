Comic Treat

× Expand Photo courtesy Dominion Energy Center

Fortune Feimster brings the funny when her “2 Sweet 2 Salty” stand-up show comes to the Dominion Energy Center’s Carpenter Theatre on Jan. 7. The tour follows her Netflix special “Sweet & Salty,” nominated for a Critic’s Choice Award for Best Comedy Special, where she hilariously riffs on her Southern upbringing, coming out and her entertainment career.

Feimster currently appears as Pam on NBC’s “Kenan.” You can also catch her co-hosting the SiriusXM Channel 93 morning show “What a Joke With Papa and Fortune” alongside fellow comedian Tom Papa, and on her weekly podcast, “Sincerely Fortune,” which often includes her partner, Jax.

The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $31.50 to $61.50. Masks required.

dominionenergycenter.com