It Takes a Village

Experience Virginia Repertory Theatre’s production of the Tony Award-winning musical “Come From Away,” onstage June 18 through Aug. 2. The show tells a story of compassion in a time of desperate need, when nearly 7,000 airline passengers were diverted to Gander, Newfoundland, after the 9/11 attacks.

Rick Hammerly, director of the production and the artistic director of Virginia Rep, says the musical showcases “an uplifting, deeply human experience that insists on the extraordinary impact people can have on one another in even the most difficult moments.”

The performances kick off June 18 with a pay-what-you-will preview ($5 minimum); tickets for subsequent shows start at $35.

va-rep.org