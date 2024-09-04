All the Colors

Expand Photo courtesy Art Works

A new exhibition at Art Works in Manchester brings local artists together for a creative representation of the LGBTQ+ community. “Color Theory: The Richmond Queer Art Experience” features paintings, sculpture, photography and fiber arts from Sam Christian, Qing Blaze, Michael Jones and others.

Curator Chris Schoen says, “What I’m hoping is that patrons will come and, if they do identify as people of the LGBTQ+ community, they’ll be able to see themselves in this gallery showing.” He adds that those outside the community can gain new perspectives. “[They can] see the world how we see it a little bit more.”

The immersive installation is styled as an old Richmond apartment, complete with rooms and furniture and decorated with art.

“Color Theory” continues through Sept. 21.

