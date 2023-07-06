Galloping In

× Expand Photo courtesy Rosie’s Gaming

Break out the big hats and seersucker suits: Live horse racing is back at Colonial Downs in New Kent County. The season begins at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 13.

“For the first time since reopening Colonial Downs in 2019, we will be running on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays this year,” says Mark Hubbard, a spokesperson for Colonial Downs. “We have a record number of race dates, 27, and will be racing for the first time under the new ownership of Churchill Downs.”

This year also marks the 50th anniversary of the historic Triple Crown win by Doswell-born Secretariat, and Hubbard says the track is planning celebratory events.

Racing runs Thursday to Saturday through Sept. 9. General admission is free; grandstand and box-seat tickets are available starting at $5.

colonialdowns.com/racing