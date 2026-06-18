And They’re Off

× Expand Photo courtesy Rosie’s

Fresh off Incredibolt’s heart-pounding Virginia Derby victory in March — which punched his ticket to this year’s Kentucky Derby — Colonial Downs in New Kent is gearing up for its biggest summer yet.

Opening day is June 25, with racing every Thursday through Sunday until Sept. 7 on three tracks, including the Secretariat Turf Course — the widest turf course in North America. The season’s marquee moment is the Grade 1 Festival of Racing (Aug. 1) with a $1 million purse. The track also plans corgi and Dachshund races (June 27 and Aug. 15, respectively), a weekly petting zoo, DJ takeovers and family events such as Princess/Tractor Day.

General admission with apron access is free most days; reserved seats start at $5.

colonialdowns.com