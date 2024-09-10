Sounds Funny

Expand Photo via Getty Images

Continuing its mission of bringing symphonic music to casual community locations, Classical Revolution RVA is kicking off its Classical Incarnations season of performances at Gallery5 on Sept. 15. Blending traditional scores with new compositions from local composers, the event showcases the diversity of the genre in the Richmond area.

“There’s always a variety, and it’s always a party,” says Classical Revolution RVA Executive Artistic Director Betsy Podsiadlo.

As part of an effort to weave together programming unique to RVA, the September concert will be hosted by comedians from Coalition Theater and feature folk music-inspired pieces in honor of the Richmond Folk Festival, which celebrates two decades this year. Beyond the music, Classical Incarnations also promotes making new friends with a post-performance reception for attendees.

The free event starts at 7 p.m.

classicalrevolutionrva.com