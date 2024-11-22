Happy Holidaze

× Expand Photo courtesy ASM Global

Billed as the longest-running cirque theatrical holiday event, Cirque Dreams Holidaze returns to the Altria Theater with refreshed festivities for all ages. The traveling ensemble combines Broadway performance with a modern circus featuring a whimsical cast of storybook characters. Singers and dancers are joined onstage by penguins and toy soldiers, while jugglers, aerialists and acrobats perform gravity-defying feats. Plus, the original music includes a nod to some holiday classics such as “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and “Carol of the Bells.” This year’s seasonal spectacular features new sets, storylines and scenery.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze is in town for three performances: 4 p.m. Nov. 29 and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Nov. 30. Tickets start at $43.50.

broadwayinrichmond.com