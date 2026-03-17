40-Leaf Clover

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Everyone gets to be Irish on Saint Patrick’s Day, but the Church Hill Irish Festival’s charms go deeper than paper shamrocks and green beer. Founded 40 years ago in the back alley of St. Patrick’s Church, the event has grown to cover four city blocks around the intersection of East Broad and 25th streets.

Curated for authenticity, the celebration is two days of traditional music, dancing, Celtic crafts, children’s games, and corned beef and cabbage. The festivities run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 21-22.

“It’s just a great neighborhood event,” says organizer Stokes McCune. “We have probably 45 different local bands playing both days on three stages, and Irish and Scottish dance performances.”

Admission is a $5 donation benefiting the neighborhood’s schools, community organizations and the historic preservation of St. Patrick’s Church.

facebook.com/thechurchhillirishfestival