An ‘Inkling’ of Christmas

“Things never happen the same way twice,” C.S. Lewis wrote in “Prince Caspian,” about his “Chronicles of Narnia” protagonists returning to the fantasy realm of his popular novels. Such is theater, too, because the show is never quite the same every performance. This is equally true for the traveling production of “Christmas With C.S. Lewis,” starring Gregory Williams Welsch, at the Dominion Energy Center’s Libby S. Gottwald Playhouse from Nov. 21-24.

The presentation is set during a 1962 visit to Lewis by holidaying Americans and provides an overview of the author’s life, including his long friendship with J.R.R. Tolkien and other members of a reading group dubbed “The Inklings.” Central to the theme is Lewis’ religious conversion experience.

