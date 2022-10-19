It’s a Joke

× Expand Photo courtesy ASM Global

Comedian Chris Rock knows that a nationwide tour is not the place to try out new material, so don’t expect 20 minutes on that thing that happened at the Oscars. In recent shows, he’s mentioned it briefly, with mixed results — especially after he compared himself to a homicide victim. Sticking to the script isn’t a bad thing when you’ve got decades of stage experience and plenty of other things to talk about that will make people laugh.

The four-time Emmy-winning comedian comes to the Altria Theater Oct. 25-26 as part of his “Ego Death” tour. Please stay in your seat, even if he talks about you.

Tickets are $49.50 to $339.

altriatheater.com