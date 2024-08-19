Trip to the Fair

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

Offering all the carnival staples, including arts, crafts, concerts, a rodeo, a poultry competition, a pageant and a horse show, the Chesterfield County Fair has a lock on retro. This year, it sets the Wayback Machine well beyond its 1911 origins to ye olden days of medieval Europe for a re-creation of a joust competition. Jousters take lances in arms on Aug. 23-24. Catch a salute to Elvis from Doug Church, and 1964: The Tribute is a musical homage to The Beatles.

The fete runs Aug. 23-31 at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds. Tickets are $6 to $12, with various daily deals and specials also offered. Note that while tradition is a theme, the 2024 event concedes to modernity with a new clear-bag policy in place.

chesterfieldcountyfair.org