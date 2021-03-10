Chapter and (Virtual) Verse

× Expand John Grisham (Photo courtesy Virginia Festival of the Book)

From March 13-26, Virginia Humanities goes online to present the Virginia Festival of the Book, virtually. The shelf-long roster of free events — requiring advance registration — includes presentations featuring practitioners of all aspects of the craft of the literary adventure. The experience offered is both philosophical and practical (editing, producing audiobooks). All this, and Walter Mosley, too (with S.A. Cosby, at 4 p.m. on March 20).

Several authors with Richmond connections are featured, including Rachel Beanland (“Florence Adler Swims Forever”) and Brian Castleberry (“Nine Shiny Objects”). The festival culminates at 7 p.m. on March 26 with “Dark Times & Mercy,” featuring a discussion with authors John Grisham and Ian Rankin.

The discussions will be live-captioned via Zoom and Facebook Live.

vabook.org