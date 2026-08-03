Slice of the Season

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A Richmond summertime staple, the Carytown Watermelon Festival returns for its 44th year on Aug. 9 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., extending from the Carytown Exchange to The Byrd Theatre.

This year, over 100 vendors and exhibitors will line the sidewalks of the historic shopping district, offering handmade goods and delicious food while supporting local businesses. The seasonal celebration also includes more than 80 musicians performing on multiple stages, as well as a ticketed beer garden.

Festivalgoers won’t want to miss the Shriners’ booth on the north end of Cary Street, selling bowls of watermelon fresh from the rind for $2; proceeds benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children, which provide specialized pediatric care for kids with complex medical needs.

Admission is free.

carytownwatermelonfestival.com