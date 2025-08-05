Juicy Summer

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

On Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., experience the 43rd annual Carytown Watermelon Festival. Indulge in the popular summer fruit while enjoying live music from over 80 musicians, as well as local shopping and goods from more than 100 vendors. A large kids’ area offers activities and entertainment for younger attendees.

“I think the beauty of the Watermelon Festival is that, though it began as a celebration of summer 42 years ago, it has grown into an all-encompassing celebration of Richmond and its community,” says Bodhie Long, junior event director for festival organizer Three One One Productions. “I think that is precisely why over 100,000 people show up year after year.”

Admission is free.

carytownwatermelonfestival.com