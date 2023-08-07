Carytown’s Juicy Treat

41 years of the Watermelon Festival

The dog days of summer signal the return of the annual Carytown Watermelon Festival. The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 13, with performances by Canteen Ghost and The Dan Schutt Band. The main attraction is, of course, the fresh cuts of sliced watermelon sold as $1 bowls to benefit the Shriners Hospitals for Children. Spot six watermelon booths dotting Cary Street from the Carytown Exchange to The Byrd Theatre. Other festival features include a kids zone, food vendors and shopping, and cooling off at the beer garden is a refreshing way to cap off the sweet day.

carytownwatermelonfestival.com