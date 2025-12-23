× Expand Carbon Leaf (Photo by Brittany Diliberto)

Carbon Leaf rings in the new year at The National on Dec. 31, continuing the tour in support of their 2024 album, “Time Is the Playground.”

“[Richmond] is, traditionally, our last show of the year,” lead singer and founding member Barry Privett says. “It’s like you’ve run the gauntlet, and now you get to come home and relax into the show and hometown fans. There’s nothing like it.”

For the band’s latest indie-folk release, the focus was on the passage of time. “It’s nice to change it up and come up with new ideas and wacky stuff to celebrate New Year’s and make it kind of feel like an open-house kind of party vibe,” Privett says. “We might do a couple of sets with different themes … make it a real celebration of time.”

The music starts at 9 p.m., and tickets are $42 to $48.

