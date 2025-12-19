Celebration of the Spirit

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

Get immersed in African culture during the 35th annual Capital City Kwanzaa Festival, Dec. 27 from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. Hosted by the Elegba Folklore Society, the event features delicious dishes from across the African diaspora, conversations and connections during the Nia Sessions (nia is Swahili for purpose), and activities in the Watoto Kwanzaa children’s space.

“We strive to lovingly engage African and African American families in ways that honor the Nguzo Saba [the guiding principles of Kwanzaa],” says Janine Bell, president and artistic director of Elegba. “We are excited that this year’s event promises to be welcoming, enriching, and enjoyable.”

The celebration captures the spirit and culture of the holiday, and it’s one of the largest festivals of its kind on the East Coast.

Tickets start at $7.

efsinc.org