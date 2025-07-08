After Life

× Expand “Burial Tax” director Paul Takács

Firehouse Theatre Producing Artistic Director Nathaniel Shaw says an essential component of the theater “is to amplify local talent.”

“Burial Tax,” written by Andrew Gall and directed by Paul Takács, will have its world premiere at Firehouse, July 11-27. After two years in development under the working title “Lake Effect,” the work promises to be a hauntingly dark comedy about the reunion of two estranged siblings who gather with their spouses at their family’s lake house to spread the ashes of their recently deceased father. It’s a release of beauty and pain, a comedic experience of family dynamics, and a unique take on the pressures of adulthood.

Gall says, “It makes us think about a shared experience in a new way.”

Tickets are $5 to $35.

firehousetheatre.org