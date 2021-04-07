Building Art, Brick by Brick

× 1 of 3 Expand Kermit the Frog × 2 of 3 Expand "Golden Buddha" × 3 of 3 Expand Portrait of a baby Prev Next

With his innovative, imaginative creations, award-winning Richmond artist Brian Korte proves that Legos belong on a wall, not the floor.

Since 2006, Korte and his company, Brickworkz, have built stunning mosaics entirely out of Lego bricks. He began with grayscale works, following a plan similar to what’s used in the embroidery art known as cross-stitch, and built his way up to the colorful pieces that make up his work today.

“Vibrance: Lego Art by Brickworkz,” a collection of original portraits and renderings of famous paintings, will be on display at the Gumenick Family Gallery at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen through May 16.

artsglenallen.com