Building Art, Brick by Brick

Lego artist Brian Korte brings his colorful works to The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen | Images courtesy Brian Korte

Kermit the Frog

"Golden Buddha"

Portrait of a baby

With his innovative, imaginative creations, award-winning Richmond artist Brian Korte proves that Legos belong on a wall, not the floor.

Since 2006, Korte and his company, Brickworkz, have built stunning mosaics entirely out of Lego bricks. He began with grayscale works, following a plan similar to what’s used in the embroidery art known as cross-stitch, and built his way up to the colorful pieces that make up his work today.

Vibrance: Lego Art by Brickworkz,” a collection of original portraits and renderings of famous paintings, will be on display at the Gumenick Family Gallery at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen through May 16.

artsglenallen.com

