Bucket List

With a name like Buckethead, it might be hard to take guitarist Brian Patrick Carroll seriously. Despite the stone-faced mask he wears along with the KFC bucket on his head, his guitar playing isn’t a joke — he’s performed with Iggy Pop, Bootsy Collins and Bill Laswell and was a member of Guns N’ Roses for four years. He’s also released 32 solo albums, including “Giant Robot” in 1994 and “Electric Sea” in 2012. The sounds Buckethead makes aren’t confined to a specific genre, and that’s fine with his fans.

Included on Guitar World’s list of the “25 All-Time Weirdest Guitarists,” Buckethead comes to The National on April 5 at 8 p.m.

$18 to $23. 708 E. Broad St.

thenationalva.com