Young at Heart

Opening the 2025-26 Broadway in Richmond season is the Tony Award-winning musical “Kimberly Akimbo,” making its River City premiere at the Altria Theater for eight performances Nov. 4-9.

Set in suburban New Jersey, the musical centers around Kimberly Levaco, who has a rare genetic condition that causes her to age rapidly. Throw in the challenges of adolescence, a first crush, a dysfunctional home life and possible felony charges, and you have the potential for an epic meltdown. Despite the odds, Kimberly remains optimistic in her search for happiness.

The book and lyrics are by the Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright David Lindsay-Abaire with music by Tony Award-winning composer Jeanine Tesori.

Tickets are $53 to $116.

