‘Great Scott!’

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by McLeod9 Creative × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Evan Zimmerman Prev Next

All the thrills of the beloved 1985 film “Back to the Future” arrive onstage as part of the Broadway in Richmond 2025-26 season. From Jan. 20-25, “Back to the Future: The Musical” travels to the Altria Theater.

The production follows teenager Marty McFly and scientist Doc Brown as the duo test a DeLorean time machine. When McFly accidentally arrives in 1955, he disrupts the course of history. To return to the future, he must fix the past and save his parents’ present.

The film was adapted for the stage by its original creators, Bob Gale and Robert Zemeckis. The musical features new tunes composed by Grammy Award-winners Glen Ballard and Alan Silvestri, but iconic songs from the film remain, including “The Power of Love,” “Johnny B. Goode,” “Earth Angel” and “Back in Time.”

Tickets are $53 to $116.

altriatheater.com