Book Smart

David Sedaris has come a long way from portraying a Macy’s department store elf, as told in his popular book “Santaland Diaries” back in 1999. Now widely known for his witty writing and distinct voice, Sedaris will be reading from his more recent releases “The Best of Me” and “A Carnival of Snackery” at the Dominion Energy Center on April 5. The books focus on his “realish” life experiences, so the occasional use of profanity and tongue-in-cheek irony may occur.

A Q&A session and book signing with the NPR contributor follows the 7:30 p.m. show. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test and masks are required. Tickets are $54 to $64.

dominionenergycenter.com