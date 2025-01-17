Love Motion

This event is currently sold out with the possibility of standby seating.

Dance company Bodytraffic is on a mission to spread the joy of movement to the masses. On Jan. 24 they’ll bring their diverse styles to the University of Richmond’s Modlin Center for the Arts. The group strives to educate audiences, encourage positive change and champion contemporary dance.

Dora Quintanilla, Bodytraffic’s production and tour manager, says the program features a range of dance forms paired with compelling music. “Bodytraffic has toured the globe and across the U.S. embodying the spirit of our hometown of Los Angeles,” Quintanilla says. “This is the company’s first time returning to Richmond since 2013, [and] we are so looking forward to performing for the Richmond community.”

Audience members can also stick around for a post-show Q&A with the dancers. Tickets are $10 to $60.

modlin.richmond.edu