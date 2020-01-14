Racial Recharging

× Expand Photo courtesy TED

If we all work together, it will take more than a day to heal the wounds of racism in this country. But that doesn’t mean people shouldn’t try. Blitz the Ambassador is the headline artist for Initiatives of Change USA’s National Day of Racial Healing event.

A musician, filmmaker and writer, the Ghana-born Blitz will screen two of his films, “Diasporadical Trilogia” and “The Burial of Kojo,” at 3 p.m. Jan. 20 at VCU’s Institute for Contemporary Art. He also performs with his band in the same venue at 7 p.m. Jan. 21.

Tickets for the screenings and the concert are free and can be reserved via Eventbrite.