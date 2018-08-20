Double Strings

× Expand Photo courtesy General Assembly Management

Violist and violinist Wil B. (Wilner Baptiste) and Kev Marcus (Kevin Sylvester), the duo better known as Black Violin, bring their fresh fusion of classical music, R&B, and hip-hop to the Carpenter Theatre this month. Beloved for their covers of popular tunes such as Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me,” Black Violin has released three studio albums and two mixtapes, and performed with Alicia Keys and the Wu-Tang Clan.

Having attended Dillard High School of Performing Arts in Florida together, and under the direction of the same music teacher, Baptiste and Sylvester have long been accustomed to blending their musical synergies. Also, as writers and producers, the pair have composed music for the TV series “Pitch” and artists including rapper Lupe Fiasco and classic rockers Aerosmith.

See their artistry in action Aug. 24 at 8 p.m.

$30 to $55. 600 E. Grace St.

804-592-3330 or dominionenergycenter.com