Say It Loud

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“We exist: Then, now and forever.” This theme sets the stage for Black Pride RVA, a multiday festival hosted by the nonprofit Us Giving Richmond Connections. Held July 16-19 at various locations throughout the city, UGRC is also celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

Event organizer Luise “Cheezi” Farmer notes that the current political climate has resulted in similar LGBTQ-centered organizations being unable to continue their work. “It’s humbling for us to know we have the support of our community,” Farmer says.

Festivalgoers can enjoy a kickoff event at Godfrey’s on July 16, the Blacktopia Ball at Diversity Richmond on July 18 and multiple additional events.

Admission is free at The Day of Purpose Festival on July 18 and Pride at the Park on July 19, while tickets for the other Black Pride RVA events range from $5 to $400.

ugrcrva.org