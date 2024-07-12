Pride With Purpose

An annual celebration of identity and community continues

by

The seventh annual Black Pride RVA Day of Purpose on July 20 at the Greater Richmond Convention Center is part of a series of LGBTQ-focused events scheduled for July 18-21.

Luise “Cheezi” Farmer, executive director of Us Giving Richmond Connections, says, “The Day of Purpose festival is a day of health and wellness with entertainment and retailers. It’s a time to express yourself and be yourself as we celebrate the LGBTQ community.”

UGRC is hosting a Kick-Off Party at Godfrey’s on July 18 (tickets are $5 to $10), the seventh annual Community Root Awards July 19 (admission is $20) and the Blacktopia Ball July 20 (admission is $30) at Diversity Richmond, and a block party at Richmond Triangle Players on July 21 (admission is free). Farmer says the goal is to create a safe space for everyone while building community.

blackpriderva.com