Pride With Purpose

× Expand Illustration courtesy Us Giving Richmond Connections

The seventh annual Black Pride RVA Day of Purpose on July 20 at the Greater Richmond Convention Center is part of a series of LGBTQ-focused events scheduled for July 18-21.

Luise “Cheezi” Farmer, executive director of Us Giving Richmond Connections, says, “The Day of Purpose festival is a day of health and wellness with entertainment and retailers. It’s a time to express yourself and be yourself as we celebrate the LGBTQ community.”

UGRC is hosting a Kick-Off Party at Godfrey’s on July 18 (tickets are $5 to $10), the seventh annual Community Root Awards July 19 (admission is $20) and the Blacktopia Ball July 20 (admission is $30) at Diversity Richmond, and a block party at Richmond Triangle Players on July 21 (admission is free). Farmer says the goal is to create a safe space for everyone while building community.

blackpriderva.com