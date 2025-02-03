Honoring History

× Expand Illustration via Getty Images

Feb. 7-8

Part of Richmond Triangle Players’ Cabaret series, “Katrinah Carol Lewis: Becoming Me, Black & Free” is a musical journey into the life and times of the actress, singer and director. Lewis has two decades of professional theater experience under her belt and serves as the associate artistic director of the Firehouse Theatre, as well as the artistic director of Colonial Williamsburg’s Museum Theater. The performances begin at 8 p.m., and tickets are $45. rtriangle.org

Feb. 18

Henrico Recreation & Parks offers monthlong programming at locations around the county, including “Black Minds in STEM: Experiments of Black Scientists” which celebrates the legacies of African American inventors. Learn more about the people behind modern conveniences such as the traffic light, mobile refrigeration and even ice cream. The free program runs 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Taylor Farm Park. henrico.gov/rec

Through Sept. 1

The Valentine’s exhibition “Edmund Archer: Perspectives on Black Dignity” features the works of the late artist and Richmonder. His portraits of Black men and women are a stark contrast from the stereotypical portrayals created by artists who preceded him and found within 20th-century popular culture. The exhibition is included with museum admission ($12, free entry on Thursdays). thevalentine.org