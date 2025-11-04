What-Have-Yous

× Expand Photo courtesy The Byrd Theatre

The annual Big LeBYRDski Fest is back and berobed (or horn-helmeted) at Carytown’s venerable Byrd Theatre for its 12th year on Nov. 8, with festivities and a screening of “The Big Lebowski” beginning at 6 p.m.

“Our average attendance has been about 375 patrons,” estimates Ben Cronly, The Byrd’s executive director. “We are also conducting, before the movie, a costume contest and a trivia contest.” Winners receive special prizes.

The $20 admission includes a drink ticket for one El Duderino (a milk stout made by Ashland’s Center of the Universe Brewing Co.), soda or water, and T-shirts are $25 to $30. Come early for the Bathrobe Bar Crawl at 4 p.m. or join the afterparty at New York Deli following the film, where you can get a Caucasian (a White Russian), but if you have a beard, imbibe carefully.

byrdtheatre.org