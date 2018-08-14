Big Bounce

× Expand Photo by Hunter Holder

When it comes to New Orleans bounce music, an up-tempo, bass-heavy offshoot of hip-hop, Big Freedia is the champ. Born Freddie Ross in 1978, the rapper adopted a female persona and began performing in clubs and on “sissy bounce” recordings. In recent years, Freedia has flirted with mainstream acceptance, with her own reality show and an appearance on the HBO series “Treme.” She can also be heard on songs by Drake and Beyoncé, and she helped set the twerking world record in 2013.

The diva bounces into The Broadberry on Aug. 16 at 8 p.m.

$20 to $42. 2729 W. Broad St.

804-353-1888 or thebroadberry.com.