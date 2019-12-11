Better, Stronger

× Expand Photo courtesy SciTech

If you’re reading this with help from a contact lens, or if you are wearing a hearing aid or braces, you’re bionic. It might not be as obvious as Robocop or the Terminator, but you’re getting help from technology, too.

“Bionic Me,” an exhibition at the Science Museum of Virginia, considers, via nearly two dozen interactive exhibits, how scientific and medical advances have helped people face challenges and enhance the human body. The exhibition is aimed at kids, but there is something for older visitors to learn about how bionics have become part of our everyday life.

The touring exhibition, created in Australia, continues through Jan. 5 and is included with museum admission.

