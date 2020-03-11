Ballet of Mexico

× Expand Photo courtesy University of Richmond

For 56 years, The Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México de Silvia Lozano has promoted and preserved the culture of Mexico through the music, dance, folklore and costumes that represent the influences and traditions of our closest southern neighbor. Dancer Silvia Lozano got the idea for the Mexico City-based company when she was 16 years old, and now the company is a designated Ambassador of Mexican Culture.

The ballet performs at the Alice Jepson Theatre at the University of Richmond's Modlin Center for the Arts March 18 at 7:30 p.m.

$18 to $36. modlin.richmond edu