Tempting Performance

Sumptuous harmonies, cool moves and sartorial splendor will be on display when Bak N Da Day, Richmond’s masters of the oldies, take the stage for a holiday concert at the Perkinson Center for the Arts & Education in Chester on Dec. 2-3. Expect a range of memorable music spanning the 1950s through the 1970s, including doo-wop, soul and show tunes, that culminates in classic Christmas favorites featuring tunes covered by The Temptations. Bak N Da Day founder Russell Bennett says the group, which formed in 1999, enjoys harmonizing on much-loved oldies.

“When I am performing on stage, I am always thankful for the gift [of my voice] that God gave me to share with the world, especially during the holiday season that celebrates his birth,” Bennett says.

Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3 p.m. Dec. 3. Tickets are $16.50 to $32.50.

