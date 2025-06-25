Cultural Immersion

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy Institute for Contemporary Art at Virginia Commonwealth University × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

“Ayida,” presented at the Institute for Contemporary Art at Virginia Commonwealth University, explores the physical and spiritual cultures of Haiti, the Dominican Republic and the Caribbean diaspora.

Opening June 27 and continuing through March 8, 2026, the group art exhibition is in part inspired by the work of poet Assotto Saint (1957-94) and his complex relationship with Haitian Vodou. Artists Lizania Cruz, Oletha DeVane, Thomas Allen Harris, Mujero and Didier William showcase photography, installations, sculptures, paintings and printmaking. Their creations address themes of belonging, history, memory, and the resonances between different religions and cultures.

The exhibition is coordinated by ICA Assistant Curator Egbert Vongmalaithong and guest curator Serubiri Moses.

icavcu.org