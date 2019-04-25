I Tibet You

× Expand Image courtesy Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

Former Virginia Museum of Fine Arts Curator Joseph Dye and Associate Curator of South Asian and Islamic Art John Henry Rice built the museum’s collection of Himalayan art over five decades. The works of art, combined with objects from the Asian Art Museum of San Francisco, will be displayed for “Awaken: A Tibetan Buddhist Journey Toward Enlightenment,” an exhibition of nearly 100 objects from the ninth century to the present. By following a mandala, an image that represents the cosmos and serves as a palace for a Buddhist deity, the exhibition offers a spiritual and physical journey. Rice hopes that visitors leave with “an illumination of fascinating art, culture and philosophy,” he says.

The show opens at the VMFA on April 27.

vmfa.museum