Culture and Community

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Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month is observed nationally each May, and multiple cultural celebrations are scheduled in the days ahead. Learn the stories of individuals during an exhibition at The Valentine museum, hear traditional music at the Tuckahoe Area Library, explore the impact of locals on the hip-hop industry and immerse yourself in a showcase of Asia at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.

May 2

The 28th annual Asian American Celebration invites the public to “Discover Asia’s Wonders” at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. The festival features cultural food and craft vendors, dance performances, activities, and a kids’ area. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and admission is free.

May 9

The University of Richmond’s Gamelan Raga Kusuma ensemble and renowned Javanese singer and composer Peni Candra Rini perform traditional Javanese music at the Tuckahoe Area Library in Henrico County. After the program, attendees will have the opportunity to interact with traditional gamelan instruments. The free presentation runs from 2 to 4 p.m.

May 13

A companion event to the Virginia Museum of History & Culture’s “We the People: The World in Our Commonwealth” exhibition, “Asian Americans in Hip Hop: From Immigration to Influence” explores the impact Asian Americans from Virginia have made on the nation’s hip-hop scene. The talk begins at 6 p.m., and tickets are $12.

Through May 25

Learn about “Generations: Stories of Asian Americans in Richmond” at The Valentine museum. The exhibition explores the experiences of various individuals, why they came to live in the Richmond region and how their contributions have shaped the local community. The showcase is included with museum admission ($10 to $12, free entry on Thursdays).