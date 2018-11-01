Cross the Tracks

× Expand Photo courtesy Ashland Train Day

The town of Ashland sprung up around the railroad in Hanover County in the 1850s. A display that commemorated the town’s railroad roots was exhibited in its library 16 years ago, and that observance has grown into the annual Ashland Train Day festival. Rolling stock from model trains to working Amtrak and freight trains passing through are part of the fun. There’s also music, food, vintage railroad equipment, storytelling and train rides for children.

Keep an eye out for the Train Day mascots, Cinder and Tender.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 3, 112 N. Railroad Ave., Ashland.

ashlandtrainday.com