Car Connection

Automobile designs are prime examples of craftsmanship, and at Artspace, the exhibition “Auto-Motifs,” Oct. 6-28, celebrates artists’ relationships to horseless carriages. This includes an Oct. 7 gathering of antiques on wheels operated by members of the Old Dominion Model A Ford Club. Artspace member artists Lisa Lezell Levine and Richelle Kaufman-Anderson present their individual, folk-influenced perspectives of classic cars.

Also on exhibit: keeping to the spooky season is North Carolina-based Jessica “J.B.” Burke’s mixed media “Sweet Narratives of Peril,” presenting surreal observations of predator and prey; Richmonder Elizabeth Coffey’s “Vivid Dream,” using oil paint, lace fabric and canvas to interpret variations of female identity; and in the Elisabeth Flynn-Chapman Gallery is a showcase for three artists: S. Nye-Moran’s “Watercolor: NOT Just A Pretty,” photographer Carl Patow’s “What I Saw at the Museum” and Ed Tepper’s mixed media “Encaustic Pictorialism.”

