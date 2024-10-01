You Gotta Have Art

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Tom Topinka × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy CultureWorks Prev Next

Hosted by the arts advocacy group CultureWorks, ArtoberVA is a choose-your-own adventure event held throughout October that invites the community to visit theaters, galleries and concert halls around the region. More than 30 arts and entertainment organizations will offer “pay what you will” entrance fees.

“Last year, 661 unique events occurred during Artober,” says Calie Bain of CultureWorks.

ArtoberVA kicks off with a block party on Oct. 2. Various events throughout the month include Artoberfest at Appomattox Iron Works on Oct. 6, a performance of ballet “Circa, Duck Pond” at the University of Richmond’s Modlin Center for the Arts on Oct. 10 and a fabric origami class at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen on Oct. 26. On Tuesdays, the virtual series Open Doors will feature local professionals discussing the importance of access to the arts.

richmondcultureworks.org