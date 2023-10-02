Monthlong Arts-periences

× Expand Photo by Tom Topinka

ArtoberVA is no one thing; it’s multimedia, mixed media and everything, everywhere, all at once. If you’re new here or if you’ve been delaying satisfaction to your inner aesthete, this is your open invitation to get out there.

A monthlong celebration of local arts and culture, in 2022 artoberVA racked up 434 events with more than 100 artists and organizations. This is the eighth year of the nonprofit CultureWorks’ effort to swivel the spotlights onto what’s going on in Richmond and the Tri-Cities.

CultureWorks hosts a spotlight event Oct. 3 at The Valentine with a concert by jazz pianist Weldon Hill, and then on Oct. 7 ArtoberFest illuminates Petersburg’s Appomattox Iron Works. A Second Fridays Takeover is scheduled for Oct. 13 at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond. On Oct. 19, there’s artoberVA at The Poe Museum, followed by an evening of storytelling on Oct. 20 at SPARC with the Virginia Storytelling Alliance and The Writer’s Den. Artober culminates on Oct. 25 with a Capital One jazz event.

richmondcultureworks.org