Grand Slam

× 1 of 2 Expand Arthur Ashe (Photo by Gunnar Lundmark) × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia Prev Next

Tennis meets activism in “Arthur Ashe: An Enduring Legacy,” an exhibition that explores the life and impact of the American icon, continuing through June 13 at the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia.

Ashe spent his formative years in the heart of Richmond, honing his skills at historic Brookfield Park before becoming the first African American male to win the U.S. Open, Australian Open and Wimbledon.

“Young audiences that have grown up hearing about Venus and Serena Williams are being exposed to Arthur Ashe and his legacy, and older visitors are experiencing a more in-depth look at Arthur Ashe the activist, the writer and the humanitarian,” says Mary Lauderdale, director of curatorial services at the BHMVA.

The exhibition is included with museum admission ($6 to $10).

blackhistorymuseum.org